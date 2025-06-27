Caribbean POSH Weekend 2025 Returns to St. Thomas

Caribbean POSH Weekend 2025, the region’s premier celebration of Caribbean women in business, leadership, and culture, returns June 27–29, powered by the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism. Now in its ninth year, the event continues to evolve as a driving force for regional connectivity, female entrepreneurship, and cultural elevation.

Anchored by the Caribbean POSH ICON Woman Awards, the POSHgirl POWER Brunch, and the PINK Sunday Sunset Sail, this signature destination weekend brings together changemakers from across the Caribbean and the diaspora for three days of powerful networking, inspiration, and celebration.

This year’s keynote address will be delivered by Teri Helenese, U.S. Virgin Islands Director of State-Federal Relations and Washington Representative. Her presentation, “Empowering Growth: The Future of Caribbean Business in a Changing World,” will inspire attendees to harness innovation and resilience as they scale their influence across borders.

Assistant Commissioner Alani Henneman of the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism will be a featured speaker on the power panel, “The Power, Presence & Cultural Currency Shaping the Future of Caribbean Influence.” The panel will explore how Caribbean women are leveraging their voices and talents to transform industries and global perceptions — with a special emphasis on the role of tourism organizations in amplifying regional culture, backing female-led ventures, and positioning the Caribbean as a space of innovation, storytelling, and economic opportunity.

“Caribbean POSH Weekend shines a spotlight on the women shaping the future of our region,” said Joseph Boschulte, Commissioner of the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism. “We’re honored to support this celebration of Caribbean strength and creativity, values deeply rooted in Virgin Islands history and embodied by the legacy of our Three Queens.”

The 2025 Caribbean POSH ICON Woman Awards will spotlight trailblazing women across 17 categories — a community-driven initiative featuring over 200 nominees from across the Caribbean and diaspora. Leading countries represented include the U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, and St. Lucia. Public voting is open until June 24 at https://caribbeanposh.com/wkd/caribbean-posh-icon-woman-awards/ .

Among the 2025 ICON honorees are:

Cedella Marley , CEO of Bob Marley Group of Companies

, CEO of Bob Marley Group of Companies Aisha Hinds , Acclaimed Actress & Director (ABC’s 9-1-1, Netflix’s The Perfect Find)

, Acclaimed Actress & Director (ABC’s 9-1-1, Netflix’s The Perfect Find) Patrice Roberts , Award-Winning Soca Artist

, Award-Winning Soca Artist Keithlin Caroo-Afrifa, Agricultural Advocate & Founder of Helen’s Daughters

“These women represent the very essence of Caribbean brilliance and impact,” said Janette Brin, Founder and CEO of Caribbean POSH. “We understand that these are tough economic times, but it’s because of that reality that it’s even more important to build platforms like this. Caribbean POSH Weekend is about investing in our community, creating opportunities, and nurturing a space where women can be seen, heard, and supported. We’re not just hosting an event — we’re helping to shape a more connected, empowered Caribbean future.”

Powered by the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, Caribbean POSH Weekend continues to cement its role as one of the region’s few stable, forward-thinking events dedicated to women’s advancement, cultural preservation, and entrepreneurship development.