Caribbean Public Health Day ‘Stronger Together’

The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) along with our member states commemorate Caribbean Public Health Day. The theme “Stronger Together: Public Health is Everyone’s Responsibility” reinforces the shared duty of governments, partners, communities and individuals to protect and promote public health across the Region.

Caribbean Public Health Day, observed annually on July 2nd, highlights the importance of public health systems in building healthy, safe, and resilient societies. It also marks the establishment of CARPHA, an innovative pillar that fosters regional cooperation, provides strategic direction, in analysing, defining and responding to public health priorities of the Caribbean Community, while promoting One Health approaches, disease prevention, health promotion, and emergency response.

This year’s theme calls attention to the interconnectedness of public health and everyday life. From climate-related health risks and arboviral diseases to chronic illnesses and emerging infectious threats, the Caribbean continues to face complex challenges that require unified, community focused solutions.

“Public health is the foundation of our region’s prosperity and security,” said Dr. Lisa Indar, Executive Director, CARPHA. “It affects our economies, our education systems, and our way of life. Caribbean Public Health Day is a powerful reminder that every person, every household, and every member state has a role to play in championing and protecting our collective health.”

This year, CARPHA also honors the tireless efforts of public health workers inclusive of epidemiologists, lab technicians, nurses, sanitation staff, educators, and volunteers, whose contributions may often go unrecognised.

As we look toward a healthier future for the Caribbean, let us remember that we are stronger when we act together. Public health is not just the work of scientific experts; it is a shared responsibility that begins with you!

What Can You Do?