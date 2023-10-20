Caribbean region should prepare for climate refugees

Region advised to prepare for climate refugees

Dr. Adelle Thomas, a Senior Fellow of the Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience Research Centre at the University of the Bahamas, has advised Caribbean countries to prepare for climate refugees. She warned that climate change is a threat to human well-being and the health of the planet, and small states could be in for a tough time. Thomas suggested that countries should start putting measures in place to allow for the accommodation of residents who have been displaced due to the impacts of climate change. She also emphasized the need for communities and people to be involved in policymaking.

What is the warning given by Dr. Adelle Thomas regarding climate change?

Thomas warned that climatic events were expected to become more frequent and intense, and small states could be in for a tough time. She also warned that climate change is a threat to human well-being and the health of the planet, and any further delay in considering global action will miss the brief, rapidly closing window to securing a liveable future. She highlighted the escalating risks being experienced from climate-related changes, including more intense hurricane systems, drought, increasing food insecurity, coral reef bleaching, flooding, impacts on health and clean air, intense rainfall for shorter periods of time, and heat waves and heat stress.

What are some of the risks associated with climate-related changes mentioned by Dr. Thomas?

Thomas mentioned several risks associated with climate-related changes, including more intense hurricane systems, drought, increasing food insecurity, coral reef bleaching, flooding, impacts on health and clean air, intense rainfall for shorter periods of time, and heat waves and heat stress. These risks should serve as a warning for small states to start preparing for the impacts of climate change.

What is the suggestion made by Dr. Thomas regarding the preparation for climate refugees in the region?

Thomas suggested that countries in the region should start putting measures in place to allow for the accommodation of residents who have been displaced due to the impacts of climate change. She also mentioned that the Caribbean should start looking at agreements with other nations, similar to the agreement signed by Australia with Pacific Island countries, to allow for safe migration to those affected by the acute effects of climate change. Thomas emphasized that this is something that the Caribbean needs to start looking at and considering how they are going to approach it.