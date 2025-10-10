Caribbean schools return as AI skills gap demands urgent action

As students across the Caribbean settle into new classes, there’s mounting pressure to prepare workers for artificial intelligence integration. The accelerating adoption of AI demands both ethical guardrails and practical training that many organizations lack.

But there’s a clear gap between employers and workers on the skills needed to deploy a future-ready workforce. DeVry University’s third annual report Bridging the Gap: Overcoming a Silent Standoff in America’s Talent Economy, which surveyed more than 1,500 workers and over 500 hiring decision-makers in the U.S., reveals a troubling paradox. While 85% of workers feel confident about their employability over the next five years, 69% of employers worry their teams lack the skills needed to be successful.

“AI is accelerating at rapid levels, reshaping every sector of the global workforce—including higher education,” said Scarlett Howery, vice president of Public Workforce Solutions at DeVry University. “Yet there is a clear disconnect between how prepared workers feel and what employers expect in an AI-driven economy. That’s why we’re proud to partner with higher ed institutions and organizations across the Caribbean to help bridge the gap, expand education opportunities and promote ethical guardrails.”

Building Bridges Through Clear Policies

AI policies don’t hinder productivity; they establish expectations and reduce risk while enabling focus on strategic work. Many workers already use AI informally to save time, making clear rules for artificial intelligence use essential for responsible adoption.

DeVry’s research underscores this point—while AI can automate tasks and generate new opportunities, it is the nuanced judgment, ethical reasoning and creative abilities of workers that ensure these technologies are used responsibly and to their fullest potential.

“Good policy doesn’t slow teams down,” Howery explained. “It sets expectations and reduces risk while letting people focus on higher-value work.”

Practical Training Bridges the Gap

Policy alone won’t close the skills gap. Workers need hands-on experience applying AI tools to real workplace challenges.

“Employers can play a vital role by providing clear guidance on how and when to use AI, offering structured training programs focused on both technical and durable skills, as well as building a safe space for teams to integrate AI into their workflows,” added Howery.

The call for practical guardrails and job-ready training aligns with regional priorities in the Caribbean and echoes recent remarks from Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness. In a video message earlier this year, in his capacity as CARICOM chair, he said the Caribbean must embrace the potential of digital technologies to strengthen public services, bolster cybersecurity and expand economic opportunity.

“In a world increasingly defined by rapid technical change CARICOM must embrace the transformative potential of digital technologies, including artificial intelligence,” he added. “We will work to ensure that AI and other emerging technologies are harnessed in ways that align with our values, promoting inclusion, fairness and data privacy. This is not just about keeping pace with global trends, but more so about empowering our people to compete and thrive in the digital age.”

Creating Personalized and Flexible Learning Pathways

His call aligns with mounting evidence that countries whose workforce lacks the skills needed to use and work alongside AI, risk falling behind economically.

The path forward requires collaboration. In that vein, earlier this year DeVry expanded its mission to create opportunity for all students – expanding quality, accessible education to 16 countries in the Caribbean through its Bridge to Brilliance Initiative. The program features flexible online learning options, allowing students to tailor their educational journey to their personal circumstances.

“Innovation at DeVry isn’t just about technology – it’s also about breaking down barriers to education,” Howery said. “As educators we recognize that access to quality online education is a critical step to help prepare learners for thriving careers in a global economy.”

Since launching, the university has partnered with educational institutions such as Sir Arthur Lewis Community College and AcademiX School of Learning and industry leaders such as the Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association (SLHTA) and the Jamaica Employers’ Federation (JEF).

As another academic year begins, the question isn’t whether AI will transform Caribbean workplaces—it’s whether the region’s workforce will be ready when it does.