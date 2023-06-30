Unleash your inner conservationist at Sea Turtle Summer Camp in Nevis

It’s the only program of its kind in the Caribbean: the popular Sea Turtle Summer Camp at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis.

The annual celebration and educational week focuses critically endangered sea turtles in the Caribbean, in partnership with the Sea Turtle Conservancy and the Nevis Turtle Group.

The event immerses guests in the wonder of Nevis’ biodiversity, with a slate of educational and creative experience from marine biology classes to sea turtle-themed arts and crafts and nighttime walks to search for nesting turtles.

Nevis is home to three different species of sea turtles: hawksbill, leatherback and green. Each year, the program tags local turtles and tracks their movements across the Caribbean Basin in an effort to learn more about the mysterious movements of these remarkable creatures.

The Sea Turtle Summer Camp program also includes a day in a private beach or pool cabana, eco-bio golf experience and even sea turtle-inspired baking.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Four Seasons Resort Nevis as we enter another year of studying the migratory behaviors of these beloved and critically endangered creatures,” says David Godfrey, Executive Director of the Sea Turtle Conservancy. “It is through collaborations like this that we can make a meaningful impact on the protection of sea turtles and their habitats.”

Source : Four Seasons Nevis