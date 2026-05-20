Caribbean security forces train to dismantle cross-border crime

REGIONAL FINANCIAL CRIME EXPERTS PARTICIPATE IN JITS TRAINING IN BARBADOS

Regional security and law enforcement professionals are participating in a five-day Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) workshop aimed at strengthening the Caribbean’s capacity to combat transnational organised crime, illicit financial flows, and complex financial investigations.

The training, which is being held at the Courtyard by Marriott Bridgetown, Barbados, is being hosted by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in collaboration with the Regional Security System Headquarters (RSS HQ). It has brought together investigators, prosecutors, customs officials, intelligence officers, and technical experts from across the region.

Programme Officer at the RSS HQ, Elizabeth Bynoe, described the JITs structure as a “true game-changer in cross border investigations” as it would enable officers and prosecutors from different jurisdictions to share intelligence rapidly, gather evidence and coordinate operations, while maintaining the sovereignty of each nation.

She stated that the training workshop was a critical step in enhancing the region’s response to increasingly sophisticated criminal networks.

“This second in-person Joint Investigation Teams workshop is a comprehensive, high-calibre training initiative designed to sharpen our collective edge against complex transnational crime. Over the next five days, this programme will transition you from foundational theory to high-stakes, real-world application, equipping you with the specialised tools required to effectively dismantle modern criminal networks,” Mrs. Bynoe stated.

She explained that the workshop’s practical simulation exercises are among its most important components.

“Theory alone does not catch criminals. The practical aspects of this training come to the forefront in its final three days with immersive case simulations. This simulation will challenge you to operate within a dynamic, cross-border team, navigating different country requirements, various agency cultures, and complex intelligence streams, to help you seamlessly apply the JIT framework in the field,” the RSS official said.

She encouraged participants to fully utilise the opportunity to strengthen professional partnerships and operational coordination across the region.

During the workshop, participants will examine the operational architecture of JITs, including case management systems, intelligence exploitation, the role of Financial Intelligence Units, and the use of Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) in modern investigations.

The programme will also focus on emerging trends in illicit financial flows, including virtual assets, gold trafficking, human trafficking, and other evolving financial crime typologies.