The Caribbean faces greater uncertainty this hurricane season after the US Department of Defense announced it will stop supplying key weather satellite data used in tropical storm forecasting.

Meteorologist Dale Destin warned the decision could undermine storm tracking across the region.

“This is a US defence move, but its ripple effects are global—especially for the Caribbean,” he said.

The change, confirmed in a NOAA service notice on Wednesday, halts real-time microwave data from three weather satellites jointly operated by NOAA and the Department of Defense. The shutdown takes effect on 30 June.

Destin said the loss of microwave data, which penetrates clouds to monitor a storm’s core, could hinder the detection of rapid intensification—something forecasting models often miss ahead of landfall.

“With fewer satellite inputs, forecasts may become less precise. Our small islands rely on accuracy to guide evacuations and preparations,” he said.

The move also threatens long-standing coordination between Caribbean meteorologists and US agencies like the National Hurricane Center.

“Gaps in data mean warnings could be riskier, delayed, or miss key developments for communities across the region, including Antigua and Barbuda,” Destin added.