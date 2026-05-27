Caribbean Talent Disrupting Us Basketball

Pro Dev Unlimited founder Khalil Brown says he never thought his dream of building a team that would dominate the USA basketball scene would come true but when it did, he knew where it came from – his Caribbean roots.

A former pro basketball player himself, and the son of Caribbean parents, Brown founded Pro Dev Unlimited in New Jersey which is currently ranked as the number 1 independent basketball development organization in the State by NJHoopsHub.

Since 2023 Pro Dev Unlimited has won almost 100 tournaments, has achieved over 1000 wins, has had over 50 undefeated tournaments, and has secured over $2 million in college scholarship money for its players. The teams represented by Pro Dev Unlimited often play organizations that represent some of the top brands in grassroots basketball such as Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and Puma.



“Most programs don’t want to go up against other teams because they’re afraid of losing,” stated Brown. “Our goal is to be better tomorrow than today. We think our freshman will end up going against 18 or 19 year olds on their Varsity High School team. Therefore we feel like we need to get them ready as early as possible.”



That approach mirrors many aspects of the values held within Caribbean cultures. Instead of preparing your kids for easy competition, you should prepare your kids for the toughest competition out there and provide them with an abundance of confidence in their ability to succeed. That philosophy has created nationally ranked players, invitees to the Nike EYBL Top 100 Camp, and even alumni that compete in the NBA.

By 2026 Pro Dev’s influence can be seen on some of the biggest stages in the U.S.

• Pro Dev Supreme defeated Made Hoops Philly Clash Champions and were undefeated in the 8th grade prep hoopes circuit.

• Pro Dev Excel was undefeated and beat Adidas 3SSB’s Wiz Kids, Under Armor’s HC United and Made Hoops’ Metro All Stars.

• Pro Dev Premier played at Madison Square Garden (with an attendance of 20,000 plus).

Alumni are part of the National Basketball Association (NBA) while training affiliations are made with Los Angeles Lakers players Austin Reaves and Jake LaRavia along with Nate Pierre-Louis and Justin Robinson and others that perform professionally at home and around the globe. Caribbean-based communities now have a direct pipeline to the ultimate prize that basketball offers, thanks to Mr. Brown.

However, Mr. Browns contributions to youth basketball do not stop on the court. He is involved in Johnson Brown Academy (which he co-founded with Marques Johnson), which allows students to pursue elite academics while allowing for flexible scheduling and individualized learning paths for student-athletes. There is also Passion Pursuit Academy (the non-profit division), which uses funds raised to assist youth across various areas including education, sports, art and entrepreneurship with providing opportunities for funding, mentoring and empowering. A recent announcement by Passion Pursuit Academy regarding nationwide growth plans means their presence will soon be found outside of New Jersey.

Mr. Brown’s success is not just about what he does. He gives hope to young athletes throughout the Caribbean who may have heard that being an elite American basketball player is something that exists in another world. Mr. Brown has shown that this is simply not true.

American basketball does not exist outside of the Caribbean anymore. In fact, it is centered there.

“Pro Dev continues to tear itself apart as one of the nation’s best player development basketball programs in America,” said Prep Hoops East Coast Manager Collin Kimsley.