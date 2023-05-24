Caribbean warned to prepare for possible El Niño

It is increasingly likely that an El Niño will emerge in the next few months and Caribbean governments are being urged to keep a close eye on global and regional climatic conditions and potentially prepare for very dry and very hot conditions, without ruling out the possibility of intense storms or hurricanes.

The warning comes from a joint statement by The UWI Global Institute for Climate Smart and Resilient Development (The UWI GICSRD) and the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH).

It explains El Niño is the term used to refer to warmer than usual ocean surface temperatures near the equator in the Pacific Ocean.

Over the past three years, the Pacific waters have been cooler than average due to an unusually persistent La Niña. However, La Niña ended in March and the ocean temperatures in the Pacific, both at the surface and a few hundred metres below are warming so quickly that many major atmospheric centres globally are not only warning of emerging El Niño conditions but suggesting it may be a ‘significant’ event.

It states the Caribbean must pay attention.

For years The UWI and CIMH have independently and at times collaboratively researched how El Niño events affect the Caribbean. The research shows that during an El Niño, the Caribbean is prone to be dry, or even ‘very dry’. The 2009 to 2010 and 2014 to 2016 droughts, considered two of the most severe to impact the Caribbean in recent memory, occurred during El Niño events.

El Niño events are also associated with a reduced number of hurricanes due to less than conducive conditions for development caused by stronger upper atmospheric winds. Even if the El Niño does not develop, the end of the La Niña means that climate conditions will change from what the region has experienced over the last three years.

To compound the issue, the Caribbean Sea is unusually warm for this time of year. This adds to the uncertainty about if and how regional drought and the hurricane season activity will evolve this year as warm seas around the Caribbean ejects more moisture and heat into the atmosphere.

Source : UWI