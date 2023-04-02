Caribbean Week returns to New York City the ‘Big Apple’ from June 5-8

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has announced that Caribbean Week in New York will return on June 5-8, 2023, in “The Big Apple.”

The CTO Foundation is hosting the event, which aims to showcase the diverse Caribbean culture, develop media interaction, promote thought leadership, and encourage networking within the tourism industry.

“We are happy to be able to bring back this significant event that emphasizes the dynamism of the Caribbean and our strong connectivity to the Northeastern United States, which is one of our key source markets,” said Neil Walters, Acting Secretary General of the CTO.

Walters noted that the virus has caused a hiatus in Caribbean Week for the last few years. Global travel limitations posed not only resource issues, but also general uncertainty about travel recovery. As a result, the capacity to continue market activities was hampered.

The Caribbean Week 2023 agenda includes activities and business meetings involving the CTO Executive Committee, Board of Directors, and Council of Ministers and Commissioners.

These discussions will center on the fundamental issues influencing the direction and growth of Caribbean tourism, allowing for vigorous and strategic dialogue.

During the week, CTO Allied Members will host a Welcoming Cocktail Reception, and guests may look forward to a Tourism Industry Marketing Conference focused on studying trends in destination growth.

The CTO will host a press breakfast, as well as the popular Media Marketplace, which will allow Caribbean countries to interact with trade, consumer, and diaspora media.

The funds earned during Caribbean Week will be used to provide scholarships and grants to Caribbean students throughout the area and in the diaspora.