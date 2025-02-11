Caribbean Women Leaders Graduate from CDU Program in St. Kitts

LeadHership Programme Concludes with Graduation Ceremony in St. Kitts

The Caribbean Democrat Union (CDU) in partnership with the Conservatives Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) Programme, the LeadHership Institute, and the University of the West Indies Global Campus successfully completed a 10-week Leadership Training programme for young women in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

This unique training programme, now in its fourth year, provides Leadership Development Training to young women on topics such as Parliamentary Democracy, Advocacy Campaigns, Personal Branding, Parliamentary Procedures and Debates, Public Speaking and Media Communications. Weekly online training sessions commenced on December 1st 2024 and face to face training took place in St. Kitts from February 6th to 8th 2025. Programme participants also had the opportunity to tour the St. Kitts and Nevis National Assembly in Basseterre and were briefed by the Clerk of the National Assembly Ms. Trevlyn Stapleton on the history of the Assembly and its processes. The programme concluded with a graduation ceremony at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel on February 8th where participants were presented with certificates of achievement.

Mr. Nick Francis, Caribbean Regional Coordinator for the WFD Programme thanked the WFD for its continued commitment to supporting gender equality and inclusion around the world, particularly within the Caribbean Region through these important initiatives.

Mrs. Natasha Grey-Brookes, Political Leader of the Peoples Action Movement, also expressed thanks to the WFD, The LeadHership Institute and the UWI Global Campus for this important training programme that seeks to encourage more women to get involved in the decision-making process; which is timely not just for St. Kitts and Nevis but for the Caribbean as a whole as we work to normalize women’s political leadership and participation.

During the closing ceremony, Executive Leader of the LeadHership Institute, Ms. Roshanna Trimm, encouraged the participants to be bold, take up space, and utilize the skills they have learned to propel them forward in society. She also noted the importance of community and women supporting each other in leadership spaces.

This is the fourth successful engagement under the LeadHERship programme; previous programmes were held in Belize (2022), St. Vincent and the Grenadines (2023) and Saint Lucia (2024).

Direct Quote:

Dame Maria Miller, Fromer UK Member of Parliament

“I have had the honour to meet an inspiring generation of St Kits women, working in their communities, and with the Leadhership Institute to develop their leadership skills even further. The Leadhership Institute with WFD are supporting more women to have the opportunity to take leadership positions in politics and civil society because all of the evidence shows more women in these roles helps to strengthen democracy. And a stronger democracy means a stronger country.”