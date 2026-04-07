Caribbean Youth Advocates call for return to traditional play

As the region marks World Day of Physical Activity (April 6) and World Health Day (April 7), youth advocates Kayla Wright and Offniel Lamont are calling for a radical shift in public health strategy: reclaiming traditional Caribbean childhood games as a primary tool for physical wellness.

In a newly released advocacy piece, Wright and Lamont argue that the “stillness” affecting Caribbean childhoods—driven by screens and busy schedules—is contributing to a staggering health crisis. Currently, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes and hypertension account for over 70% of deaths in the Caribbean, with 30-40% of the population failing to meet the World Health Organization’s recommended activity levels.

“Our childhood was defined by movement,” the advocates state, pointing to culturally iconic games like Dandy Shandy and Stuck and Pull in Jamaica, road tennis in Barbados, and Scotch and Moral in Trinidad and Tobago. They posit that these familiar activities are more sustainable, joyful, and inclusive than formal exercise programs, which often face inconsistent implementation in schools.

The advocates highlight that the loss of spontaneous movement is placing an immense strain on national healthcare budgets and systems that are forced to focus on long-term treatments rather than prevention. While they acknowledge existing regional frameworks—such as the CARPHA Six-Point Policy Package and various “Moves” campaigns like Jamaica Moves and Dominica’s Fit for Life—they argue that policy must go further to ensure safe, accessible play is recognized as a public health priority.

“Movement isn’t a privilege; it’s our birthright and a key part of our culture,” Wright and Lamont emphasize. They are urging policymakers, schools, and communities to create dedicated spaces for traditional play to foster a healthier, more resilient Caribbean.