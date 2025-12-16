Caribbeans connects bridges Jamaica & Africa through dancehall

Caribbeans Connects Bridges Jamaica and Zimbabwe Through Dancehall Collaboration

Jermaine Young-Bushay documents emerging Jamaican talent, introduces artists to Zimdancehall, and creates new opportunities for creatives.

A few months ago, September 2025, Jermaine Young-Bushay, actor and founder of Caribbeans Connects, travelled to Jamaica with legendary UK music producer Clem Bushay—a pioneer of UK Lovers Rock—on a mission to connect with local artists, document emerging talent, and create new music and visuals that

amplify Jamaican culture. Along the way, he was also registering artists on the Caribbeans Connects digital platform, opening doors to global opportunities.

Young-Bushay arrived just weeks before Hurricane Melissa hit the island. With no formal media crew, he filmed and documented the journey himself, moving freely through studios, streets, and cultural spaces. What struck him immediately was the warmth and openness of Jamaica’s creative community.

“The welcome from Jamaican creatives and creative spaces was immediate and generous,” Young-Bushay said. “Experiencing this energy first-hand made me see why Jamaica’s creative spirit is felt worldwide.”

Jamaica’s creative industries are widely recognised as a strategic economic asset. National estimates place the sector at around 5–5.2% of GDP, while global reports suggest cultural and creative industries contribute 3.1% of world GDP, generating nearly £2.3 trillion annually. But behind the numbers creatives still searching for visibility, opportunities, and sustainable pathways to global audiences.

While visiting the iconic Mixing Lab Studio in Kingston. Outside, Young-Bushay found a group of local music artists gathered, eager to perform, yet expressing frustration at feeling disconnected from the global music scene.

In that moment, he introduced them to Zimbabwean Dancehall (Zimdancehall), a genre he first learned about from Diaspora Certified Connect. The artists’ reactions were priceless— they had never heard of it before. You could see them singing Bob Marley’s “Zimbabwe” with joy, delight lighting up their faces as they realised a dancehall movement inspired directly by Jamaican music had taken root thousands of miles away. A short video capturing this exchange was shared online and has since drawn hundreds of comments from the Zimbabwean diaspora, many calling for immediate collaborations with Jamaican artists.

Young-Bushay highlighted that Zimdancehall, inspired directly by Jamaican dancehall, has grown steadily since the early 2000s and is now popular across Southern Africa. Just as Jamaican dancehall boasts global household names like Vybz Kartel, Mavado, Mr. Vegas, Beenie Man, and Sizzla, Zimdancehall has its own stars: Winky D, Enzo Ishall, Freeman HKD, and Seh Calaz. Both scenes show how music can resonate worldwide, inspire new styles, and build cultural bridges across continents.

Estimates suggest Zimdancehall has generated millions in revenue through concerts, digital distribution, and collaborations, yet many Jamaican artists still face challenges securing international tours and exposure—highlighting the importance of initiatives that connect talent globally.

While in Jamaica, Clem Bushay produced albums for local artists Harmonique and Equip, working closely with veteran producer Clive Hunt. The recordings will be released under the iconic Bushay label.

Astonished by Jamaica’s raw talent first-hand, Young-Bushay also improvised a recording setup using a single microphone suspended on a wire outside the Mixing Lab, inviting artists to perform live. These performances have been compiled into a YouTube playlist called “One Mic JA”, showcasing authentic Jamaican voices and offering a discovery channel for international collaborators.

In the months following Hurricane Melissa, communities across Jamaica are still rebuilding. For artists, this has meant navigating disrupted livelihoods while continuing to produce music that resonates worldwide. Caribbeans Connects aims to create real economic pathways, giving creatives visibility, income, and sustainable opportunities. These global connections can help Jamaica rebuild stronger, using culture as both a creative and economic engine.

Young-Bushay encourages creatives to register on Caribbeans Connects Platform—not just to find opportunities for themselves, but to create opportunities for others.