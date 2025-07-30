Caribbeans Connects Discovers Cultural Synergy at Zimfest 2025

On Saturday 26th July 2025, Jermaine Young-Bushay, Founder of Caribbeans Connects — a platform created to connect Caribbean people to each other and to global cultures through creative collaboration — was invited to Zimfest for a cultural exchange, and what he discovered exceeded all expectations.

“I’d never heard of Zim Dancehall before,” said Jermaine. “But the moment I felt the bass, saw the crowd move, and absorbed the energy, especially from artist like Winky D, Jah Hanief & more — I saw a lot of similarities with Jamaican Dancehall. The lyrics may be in Shona, but the vibe was still there.”

Jermaine was embraced by the Zimbabwean community with immense warmth and hospitality. “I was welcomed like family — offered traditional food, drink, and even gifted a handmade shirt by local designer Chatie,” he shared. “It reminded me how deeply connected we really are, not just by music, but by spirit.”

The connection goes deeper than beats. Many Zimbabweans spoke fondly of Caribbean food, reggae culture, and of course, the legendary Bob Marley, whose historic performance at Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980 remains a powerful symbol of global solidarity.

“There were Jamaican flags everywhere,” Jermaine noted. “It was beautiful to see how much Caribbean culture is loved and honoured. While no Jamaican artists performed this year, it’s a testament to how far-reaching reggae and dancehall have travelled — and how open Zimbabwe is to building bridges with the Caribbean.”

Zimfest showcased a thriving Zim Dancehall scene, which according to Zim Music Trends 2025, now accounts for over 60% of youth radio play in urban areas, with online streaming doubling since 2023.

Jermaine also pointed to the need for stronger Collaborations. “Reggae and lovers rock artists — especially those in the UK — are struggling to find gigs as the music scene shifts. The future is about linking up and creating space for each other.”