St Vincent celebrates CARICOM at 50 with One Family Concert on Aug 1

CARICOM 50th Anniversary Celebration on Emancipation Day at Victoria Park:

A Commemoration of Freedom and Unity St. Vincent and the Grenadines is delighted to announce its participation in the grand celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on Emancipation Day, August 1″, at Victoria Park.

The historic event, scheduled to commence at 2 pm, promises to be a momentous occasion to commemorate five decades of regional integration, cooperation, and the collective journey towards freedom and unity among Caribbean nations.

The CARICOM 50th Anniversary Celebration seeks to honor the visionaries and leaders who laid the foundation for regional cooperation in 1973. Over the past half-century, CARICOM has played a vital role in fostering economic development, social progress, cultural exchange and movement of people among member states; creating an indelible impact on the lives of millions of people across the Caribbean.

The August 1St event at Victoria Park will be a vibrant display of Caribbean culture, featuring:

Cultural Performances: Immerse yourself in the rhythms and melodies of the Caribbean with captivating performances by local artists, dancers, and musicians, showcasing the diversity and richness of our shared heritage.

Art and Craft Exhibition: A showcase of traditional and contemporary Caribbean arts and crafts, providing an opportunity for local artisans to display their talents and celebrate the region’s artistic legacy.

Food and Cuisine: A delectable array of authentic Caribbean dishes will be available for attendees to indulge in, offering a taste of the region’s diverse culinary delights.

Commemorative Ceremony: Join us in a solemn ceremony as we pay tribute to the pioneers of CARICOM and recognize their outstanding contributions to the Caribbean community.

Admission to the event is free, and families are encouraged to attend and partake in the festivities.

Source : API