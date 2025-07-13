CARICOM advances plan for regional ferry service

CARICOM advances regional ferry plan

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders agreed to advance a regional ferry service as a critical step toward improving transportation and boosting intra-regional trade.

A small committee has been established to oversee the ferry service and includes the Prime Ministers of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Barbados, and the President of Guyana.

Holness He said the committee will review proposals for the ferry service, which is expected to begin in the Eastern Caribbean and include cargo capabilities.

“There is a strong basis for intra-regional trade but there has to be public infrastructure to support that as well,” Dr Holness emphasised.

Since last year, the regional ferry service has been touted as a service meant to facilitate the easier movement of goods (particularly food) and people.

On Saturday, Barbados Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kerrie Symmonds said Barbadians and other CARICOM nationals will soon be able to utilise a ferry service between Barbados and Guyana for under $200 Barbados dollars.