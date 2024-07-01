CARICOM and African Union Sign Historic MoU at UN Assembly

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the African Union (AU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance effective cooperation and collaboration between the organisations and our peoples.

Signed in the margins of the recently concluded 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the MoU envisages the creation of a conducive environment for investment on the African continent and in the Community.

In addition to promoting investments, the MoU seeks to deepen relations by creating platforms for closer people-to-people interaction and solidarity through initiatives including a diaspora volunteer exchange as a framework for associating people with development. The MoU also outlines modalities for cooperation and collaboration, information sharing, as well as its implementation.

The MoU was signed by the CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr. Carla Barnett, and the Deputy Chairperson (DCP) of the African Union (AU) Commission, H.E. Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa, on behalf of the African Union.