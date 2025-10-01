CARICOM applauds UN ’s new resolution on Haiti

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) welcomes the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2793 that will transition the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission into a Gang Suppression Force (GSF) with a more robust UN-authorised mandate. This provides new hope for an end to violence and for the restoration of public safety for the people of Haiti, who have suffered gravely at the hands of violent armed gangs for far too long.

CARICOM commends the United States and Panama as penholders of the Resolution and critical partners in driving the negotiation process. The scope of UNSC Resolution 2793 provides a more robust mandate and allows for the establishment of a UN Support Office with logistical and operational support for a considerably larger and better equipped contingent. CARICOM calls on all international partners to ensure sustainable, predictable resourcing to meet the cost of GSF personnel through contributions to the UN Trust Fund.

The Community also salutes the Haitian National Police, and the MSS mission spearheaded by Kenya, to whom we owe a depth of gratitude for its solidarity and willingness to lead the mission. The commitment and efforts of these men and women towards restoring security, peace and stability in Haiti will not be forgotten.

CARICOM also acknowledges the important political facilitation efforts of the CARICOM Eminent Persons Group (EPG) recognizing that there is hard work ahead to pave the way to an improved political and security environment, that will lead to safe, credible elections to restore constitutional order in Haiti.