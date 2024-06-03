CARICOM Backs US Ceasefire Proposal for Israel-Hamas Conflict

(CARICOM) in support of the Three Phase Proposal for Israel and Hamas on Gaza

Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) continue to call for an unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and unimpeded humanitarian assistance. CARICOM expresses support for the proposal released by the President of the United States on 31 May for a full and complete ceasefire leading to a cessation of hostilities, and a major reconstruction plan for Gaza.

CARICOM has been calling for all parties to commit to a peaceful resolution of the Israel-Hamas conflict through meaningful dialogue and negotiation. Recognising the constructive role that the international community, including Egypt and Qatar, has played in negotiating the proposal put forward by President Biden, CARICOM endorses the three-phase approach starting with a full and complete ceasefire in Phase One, a six week period of withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza and the release of some hostages, the return of Palestinians to their homes and the provision of humanitarian aid. Phase Two would see the release of all remaining hostages, exchange of prisoners and the ceasefire becoming the cessation of hostilities permanently. Phase Three would be a major reconstruction of Gaza.

CARICOM reiterates its position that lasting peace between Israel and Palestine that guarantees human rights, dignity and security, is through a two-state solution and encourages the implementation of the three-phase proposal as a step towards that objective.