CARICOM condemns threats by criminal gangs to Seize Power in Haiti

Haiti on the Brink: Gangs Threaten to Overthrow Government

The Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) are deeply concerned by recent reports that a coalition of criminal gangs is threatening to seize power and compel a change in the governance arrangements in Haiti at this time. This is completely unacceptable.

CARICOM strongly condemns any attempt to replace the transitional arrangements by force and violence. These arrangements were put in place by Haitian stakeholders to pave the way for free and fair elections by February 07, 2026, and to return Haiti to constitutional authority.

Moreover, any further organized violence will only exacerbate the existing humanitarian crisis. The International Organization on Migration (IOM) reported that in mid-January of this year there were 1,041,000 internally displaced Haitians, some of whom are already risking their lives in attempting to leave by any means necessary. Over the last month alone, close to 60,000 Haitians have been displaced. Increased violence will simply hurt those who are least capable of protecting themselves.

This too is completely unacceptable.

In view of the looming threat, CARICOM has been in consultation with Haiti and its international partners to urgently provide further security assistance to Haiti.

CARICOM salutes the efforts of the Haitian security forces and the MSS spearheaded by the Kenyans to enforce order and to protect the citizens of Haiti.

CARICOM urges the international community, including the United Nations and the Organisation of American States, to take all necessary steps to support the Haitian authorities as they address this crisis.

CARICOM will continue to monitor the situation closely.