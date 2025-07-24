CARICOM convenes special committee to overhaul west indies cricket

The Bureau of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), comprising Incumbent Chair Dr the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica; Outgoing Chair, Hon. Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; and Incoming Chair, Dr. the Hon. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, convened virtually on 21 July 2025, to deliberate on several issues, including West Indies Cricket. The Chair of the Prime Ministerial Sub Committee (PMSC) on Cricket, His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, participated in the Bureau Meeting and led the discussion on this agenda item. The Bureau requested the PMSC on Cricket to release this statement.

The PMSC on Cricket is conscious of the economic, emotional, developmental and cultural importance of cricket to the people of the Caribbean Community. Cricket has, for decades, been a platform through which our small nations have collectively stood tall on the world stage. West Indies Cricket is very much a “public good”.

The PMSC is deeply concerned, as has also been widely expressed by various sectors of the Community, about all aspects of the current state of the game in the Region, particularly in its long form. The concerns extend from youth development and talent retention to governance arrangements and long-term strategy.

The PMSC believes that the Team’s recent performance is a moment of reckoning for this cherished Caribbean institution. Every cricket match in which our West Indies Team competes, resonates far beyond the boundary.

We reaffirm our unwavering interest in strengthening the governance and planning of the future of West Indies Cricket. Once again, we urge Cricket West Indies (CWI) to undertake a thorough and transparent review of its governance, leadership, management, economic models and development frameworks, underpinning the sport.

Multiple reports on West Indies Cricket have been prepared over the years, including:

The Patterson Report on the Governance Committee on West Indies Cricket Report of 2007; The V. Eudine Barriteau Report of the Review Panel on the Governance of Cricket of 2015; and The Wehby Report on Governance Reform of Cricket West Indies of 2020.

We are troubled by the lack of real progress on the implementation of these recommendations. We urge CWI, yet again, to take the concrete actions outlined in these Reports.

The PMSC on Cricket is establishing a special Committee of diverse stakeholders, including our Cricket Legends, the private sector and academia. We will, with this Committee, review the multiple high-level Reports on West Indies Cricket, synthesise the various recommendations that they contain and propose an Action Plan. Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the National Cricket Associations will be invited to be a part of the consultation and review process.

CARICOM remains committed to engaging with CWI and the regional public to support bold, strategic reforms that will be designed to rebuild public confidence and restore West Indies cricket to the pinnacle of global cricket excellence in all formats of the game.