CARICOM Council held 28th meeting in St Kitts

The Twenty-Eighth Meeting of the Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) was held in Basseterre, Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis from 8 to 9 May 2025, under the chairmanship of the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Economic Development and Investment of Saint Kitts and Nevis.



The COFCOR was attended by the Honourable Frederick Mitchell, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas; the Honourable Francis Fonseca, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Belize (virtual);the Honourable Dr. Vince Henderson, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade and Energy of the Commonwealth of Dominica; the Honourable Joseph Andall, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development of Grenada; Senator the Honourable Kamina Johnson Smith, J.P. Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Jamaica; the Honourable Alva Baptiste, Minister for External Affairs, International Trade, Civil Aviation and Diaspora Affairs of Saint Lucia; the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis; the Honourable Frederick Stephenson, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Consumer Affairs of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (virtual); His Excellency Albert Ramdin, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation of the Republic of Suriname; the Honourable Sean Sobers, Minister of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (virtual).



Mr. Kurt M. Williams, Senior Foreign Service Officer represented Antigua and Barbuda; Ambassador Donna Forde, Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, represented Barbados; Her Excellency Ambassador Elisabeth Harper, Permanent Secretary, represented the Co-operative Republic of Guyana (virtual); His Excellency Chenet St Vil, Ambassador to CARICOM represented the Republic of Haiti.



OPENING REMARKS



The Honourable Dr. Terrence Drew, Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis attended the Opening Ceremony.



Remarks were delivered by Dr. Carla Barnett, Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community; the Honourable Dr. Vince Henderson, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade and Energy of the Commonwealth of Dominica and Outgoing Chair of the COFCOR; and the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Economic Development and Investment of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis and Chair of the COFCOR. The statements are available at www.caricom.org



RETREAT



Foreign Ministers, at their Retreat Session, received a presentation by Dr. Riyad Insanally, entitled “The Development of a Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Enlargement Policy”. Ministers considered the importance of ensuring that any form of expansion is aligned with the founding principles and priorities of CARICOM and serves to promote and protect the strategic interests of the Community. The Ministers also received the Report of the Technical Working Group Considering the Dominican Republic’s Application for Associate Membership in CARICOM and an update on the status of Bermuda’s Request for Full Membership of the Caribbean Community.



CANDIDATURES



The COFCOR continued to emphasise the importance of CARICOM’s participation in international bodies, including the pursuit of increased CARICOM representation in these organisations. In this regard, Ministers considered and endorsed several CARICOM candidatures to the United Nations (UN), the Organization of American States (OAS), and other international and regional organisations. They also considered the requests by Third Countries for CARICOM’s support for their candidatures to various bodies.



BILATERAL RELATIONS



The COFCOR noted the progress made in the strengthening of relations with several Third States since its last Meeting. In so doing, it reaffirmed the importance of CARICOM’s relations with its traditional partners, while recognising the need to expand the Community’s outreach to develop relations with non-traditional partners and groupings.



Foreign Ministers noted the recent political developments in Canada and welcomed the opportunity for CARICOM to elevate its strategic partnership with that country. In this regard, the Ministers acknowledged that a timely engagement through the Fourth Meeting of the CARICOM-Canada Foreign Ministers’ Group would maintain the momentum in the relationship.



In respect of CARICOM-Cuba relations, the COFCOR noted the decision of the Government of the United States of America (US) to expand the visa restrictions policy to include foreign government officials of countries considered by the US to be exploiting Cuban health professionals; reiterated the Community’s profound gratitude for Cuba’s assistance to the Region and expressed concerns regarding the implications of the expanded policy for the health sectors of CARICOM Member States.



Foreign Ministers also considered recent policy changes implemented by the new administration in the US. The Foreign Ministers agreed that the Community should continue to advocate for multilateral engagement and to avail itself of all opportunities to pursue advocacy with the US Government on issues of priority concern for CARICOM.



MULTILATERAL AND HEMISPHERIC RELATIONS



: United Nations (UN)



Foreign Ministers considered upcoming Summits and High-level Meetings at the United Nations (UN) and underscored the value of the Community’s active participation at the highest political level to ensure the effective protection and promotion of CARICOM’s interests. The Ministers highlighted the importance of the Third UN Oceans Conference and the signature and ratification of the International Legal Binding Instrument under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity in Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ). Foreign Ministers emphasised that the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development would be a vital platform for the Region to advocate for key reforms of the international financial architecture including concessional financing for middle income countries, climate finance, the Bridgetown Initiative and the Multidimensional Vulnerability Index, in building resilience for sustainable development.



The Ministers also recognised the importance of the upcoming High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, and the High-Level Forum on Sustainable Development. The Ministers further considered the Fourth High-Level Meeting on the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases and the Promotion of Mental Health and Well-Being, noting the submissions put forward by the Healthy Caribbean Coalition (HCC) in a resource document, Preparing CARICOM Ministries of Foreign Affairs for the Fourth United Nations High-level Meeting on the Prevention and Control of Non-communicable Diseases (HLM4), September 2025, and Beyond: A Briefing Note from Civil Society.



: Organisation of American States (OAS)



The COFCOR received a presentation from His Excellency Albert Ramdin, incoming Secretary-General of the Organisation of American States, regarding issues of strategic interest to the Community currently before the OAS, including the OAS Group of Friends of Haiti, reaffirming the importance of multilateralism, and functional cooperation. Foreign Ministers took the opportunity to reaffirm their support for the work of the OAS and conveyed their best wishes to Minister Ramdin for a successful term in office.



: Association of Caribbean States (ACS)



The Council welcomed the assumption of Her Excellency Noemí Espinoza Madrid to the office of Secretary-General of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) and agreed that CARICOM should continue to act strategically within the Association.



The Ministers received a brief presentation from the Honourable Alva Baptiste, Minister for External Affairs, International Trade, Civil Aviation and Diaspora Affairs of Saint Lucia on the strategic planning exercise being undertaken by the ACS to shape its future by defining its vision and priorities, establishing objectives and developing action plans to improve institutional effectiveness, and address emerging challenges to strengthen cooperation in the Greater Caribbean over the coming decade.



Ministers further noted the upcoming Thirtieth Ordinary Meeting of the ACS Ministerial Council and the Tenth Summit of Heads of State and Government and encouraged the full and active participation of CARICOM Member States in these high-level engagements, which are being held within the context of the Thirtieth Anniversary of the establishment of the ACS.



COMMUNITY RELATIONS



Foreign Ministers received a report on the situation in Haiti and expressed deep concern about the worsening of the security crisis, the growing mistrust of the Transitional Presidential Council amongst Haitians and the insufficiency of international support, including for humanitarian relief. Ministers reaffirmed the importance of the Community’s Good Offices role through the efforts of the Eminent Persons Group (EPG), in engaging with key Haitian stakeholders and supporting peace and stability in Haiti; and called for greater international attention and support.



There was agreement that CARICOM would continue to advocate within the halls of power and in upcoming multilateral fora to mobilise critical humanitarian, financial and human resource aid for Haiti, in addition to the urgency of long-term support for the country, in light of the flagging support for the funding of the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSSM) and deep concern over the delay of the United Nations Security Council in responding to the proposal of the UN Secretary-General to deploy a hybrid mission to Haiti to address the insecurity situation.



Amidst grave concern regarding the conditions for the effective holding of the referendum and its delay, and the implication of this delay for the general elections later this year, Ministers underlined the importance of integrity, effectiveness and good governance in facilitating the progress of the transition process in attaining its major objectives. These objectives focused on security, the referendum and elections, and retaining the necessary confidence of the international community.



UPCOMING MEETINGS



The COFCOR received an update on the Community’s upcoming bilateral and hemispheric meetings at the levels of Heads of Government and Ministerial, that are expected to be held in 2025. These include the Brazil-Caribbean Summit, the Second CARICOM-Africa Summit, and the Tenth Summit of the Americas inter alia. Foreign Ministers agreed that CARICOM should utilise these forums to promote and protect its strategic interests on the global stage and to further deepen its relations with traditional and non-traditional partners.



BORDER ISSUES



: Belize-Guatemala Dispute



The COFCOR received an update on developments relating to the territorial, insular and maritime claim of Guatemala and the dispute between Belize and Honduras arising from Honduras’ claim against the Sapodilla Cayes, both of which are now before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).



The COFCOR expressed its concern about the report received from Belize regarding the increased tensions in the Sarstoon and the repeated maritime incursions by the Guatemalan military into Belize’s territorial and internal waters. COFCOR underscored the obligation of Guatemala to refrain from any action which could exacerbate the dispute while the case is before the ICJ and reiterated its call for both countries to urgently fulfil their commitment to design a mechanism of cooperation for the Sarstoon River, with the assistance of the OAS.



The COFCOR also expressed concern about the continued illegal activities by Guatemalans that result in the deforestation of Belize’s protected areas and biodiversity loss along the Belize-Guatemala border.



The COFCOR reiterated its call on Belize, Guatemala and the OAS to respect and fully implement the Confidence Building Measures agreed under their Framework Agreement of 2005, pending a resolution of the case before the ICJ.



The COFCOR commended the OAS for its key role in the process aimed at resolving the dispute arising from Guatemala’s claims on Belize and called on the international community to continue supporting the OAS Office in the Adjacency Zone.



The COFCOR reaffirmed its unwavering support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security of Belize.

: Guyana-Venezuela Controversy



The COFCOR received an update on the most recent developments in the controversy between the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. They noted that on 9 December 2024, Guyana submitted to the International Court of Justice its final written brief on the merits of the case and that Venezuela’s final written submission is due to be filed on 11 August 2025, after which, the Court will schedule oral hearings on the merits of the case, to be followed by the Court’s deliberations and the issuance of its final Judgment.



They also noted the Court’s Order of 1 May 2025 in response to Guyana’s request for additional provisional measures to address Venezuela’s announced plan to carry out elections for a governor and legislative council in Guyana’s Essequibo region. They urged that Venezuela comply with that Order of the Court which “reaffirms the provisional measures indicated in its Order of 1 December 2023, which should be immediately and effectively implemented”; and that “pending a final decision in the case, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela shall refrain from conducting elections, or preparing to conduct elections, in the territory in dispute, which the Co-operative Republic of Guyana currently administers and over which it exercises control”.



The COFCOR reiterated its full support for the ongoing judicial process as the proper means of resolving the controversy between Guyana and Venezuela peacefully, finally and in accordance with international law, and they reaffirmed CARICOM’s firm and unwavering support for the maintenance and preservation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of



INTERFACE WITH REPRESENTATIVES FROM THIRD STATES



The Council engaged in a virtual interaction with His Excellency Juan Ramón de la Fuente, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the United Mexican States. The Foreign Ministers noted the strong state of the relationship between CARICOM and Mexico, characterized by economic and technical cooperation and a high level of shared interests. Both sides renewed their commitment to advancing bilateral, hemispheric, and global issues of mutual interest, and to accelerating efforts towards the convening of the Fifth CARICOM-Mexico Summit.





The Foreign Ministers exchanged views with His Excellency Enrique A. Manalo, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines. The parties explored further opportunities to strengthen the relations between CARICOM and the Philippines. Foreign Ministers also noted their request for support for their candidature for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the term 2027-2028.



The COFCOR also received requests for the Community’s support for the candidatures for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, for the term 2027-2028 from their Excellencies Dr. Christophe Eick, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to CARICOM, and Mr. João Pedro do Largo, Ambassador of the Portuguese Republic to CARICOM.



APPRECIATION



Foreign Ministers expressed their deep appreciation to the Government and people of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis for the warm hospitality, excellent arrangements and courtesies extended, which contributed to the successful outcome of the Twenty-Eighth Meeting of the Council for Foreign and Community Relations. They also expressed their anticipation for the Twenty-Ninth Meeting of the COFCOR, to be held in May 2026.