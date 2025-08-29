CARICOM EPG meets with OAS to discuss peace in Haiti

The CARICOM Eminent Persons Group (EPG) held productive discussions at the Washington DC headquarters of the Organisation of American States (OAS) on Wednesday 27 August on the coordination of the OAS RoadMap Towards Stability and Peace in Haiti.

The coordination meeting chaired by OAS Secretary General, Ambassador Albert Ramdin brought together the Haitian Prime Minister Aix Fils-Aimé; United Nations Assistant Secretary General, Miroslav Jeňca; and the CARICOM EPG team comprising former Prime Minister, Kenny Anthony and former Prime Minister Perry Christie, Special Adviser on Haiti, Ambassador Colin Granderson and Assistant Secretary General, Foreign and Community Relations, Elizabeth Solomon.

The CARICOM EPG team also attended the second meeting of the OAS Group of Friends of Haiti.

About the Eminent Persons Group (EPG):

The three-member EPG consists of Former Prime Minister of The Bahamas, The Rt. Hon. Perry Christie; Former Prime Minister of Jamaica, The Hon. Bruce Golding; and Former Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Dr the Hon. Kenny D. Anthony.

The Group oversees the Community’s provision of Good Offices support in designated priority areas, including security, governance, the electoral process, and long-term development planning and advocacy. They will also liaise with key international partners and agencies.