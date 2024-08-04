CARICOM Explores New Vessel Types for Regional Connectivity

Efforts underway to identify suitable vessels for Caribbean trade, travel – CARICOM chair

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Chairman and President of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell, has announced that research is being conducted to identify suitable vessel types for increased trade and travel within the region.

The chairman received an update from Antigua and Barbuda regarding Liat 2020, and there is optimism that the airline can begin operating and providing additional service there.

There is also an ongoing project to deal with maritime connectivity between Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, St Vincent and the Grenadines. The key is to find the appropriate vessel, starting with cargo, to increase intra-regional trade and the movement of persons.

The biggest challenge remains finding suitable watercraft that can accommodate roll-on and roll-off vehicles and the desired types of cargo for trading. The Grenadian Prime Minister anticipates that with the amount of work done, the reality of this happening would become more likely.

In January, CARI Cargo Inc. was established as part of several measures undertaken by CARICOM states to enhance agricultural trade and reduce the region’s food import bill by 25% by 2025.