CARICOM expresses ‘deep concern’ for Haiti after heavy rains, earthquake

CARICOM expresses concern at deaths in Haiti

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) highlighted on Wednesday “with deep concern reports of death, injuries, and displacement in our sister member state, Haiti,” as a result of severe rains and flooding over the weekend, as well as the earthquake on Tuesday.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to those who have lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods,” the 15-member coalition stated in a brief statement.

“We extend our arm of friendship to the Government and people of Haiti at this very difficult time and assure them of the region’s continued support and solidarity as they seek to recover from these disasters,” the statement read.

According to the most tentative estimate released by Haitian officials on Wednesday, 51 persons perished as a result of the rains, 140 were injured, and 18 were missing.

According to the Departmental Emergency Operation Centers (COUD), almost 40,000 people have been impacted.

The report warned of landslides and rockfalls across the country, and that numerous bridges’ sides had overflowing.

Several hospitals, notably the Sainte Croix Hospital, have also been flooded, forcing patients to be evacuated.

Source : CMC