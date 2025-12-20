CARICOM Expresses Grave Concern Over Unilateral US Entry Restrictions

The Bureau of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has noted with concern the proclamation issued by the Government of the United States on 16 December 2025 imposing partial entry restrictions on nationals of Antigua and Barbuda and the Commonwealth of Dominica.

The Bureau recognises the right of countries to implement policies regulating entry to their borders. Nevertheless, the Bureau expresses concern that this decision was taken without prior consultation, especially in circumstances of its potential adverse effects on legitimate travel, people-to-people exchanges, and the social and economic well-being of these small states. CARICOM is also concerned about the lack of clarity regarding the status of existing visas after 1 January 2026.

The Bureau urges an early engagement by the United States with the Governments of Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica to clarify the proclamation and address outstanding concerns, consistent with the strong and longstanding partnership between the United States of America and CARICOM.

CARICOM remains committed to dialogue and cooperation based on mutual respect, shared interests and the rule of law as we seek to secure the prosperity of the region and its citizens.