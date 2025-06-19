CARICOM govts to focus on security, food systems, at July meeting

The upcoming Forty-Ninth Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government will place emphasis on improving regional security, enhancing food and nutrition security and combatting climate change, CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr. Carla Barnett, said.

The Meeting convenes 6-8 July, in Montego Bay, Jamaica, with Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, as the Chair. Prime Minister Holness assumes the six-month rotating Chairmanship of the Community on 1 July 2025.

Discussions will be held under the theme: ‘People, Partnerships, Prosperity: Promoting a Secure and Sustainable Future’, which Secretary-General Barnett said reflects CARICOM’s strategic focus on working collaboratively to ensure that “future generations of our Region will be resilient, and safe, and will thrive.”

In a video message ahead of the Meeting, the Secretary-General said the Heads of Government will also focus on emerging geopolitical issues, including the impact of US tariffs on the Region, and how the provisions of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) can contribute to national and regional growth and sustainable development.

“Our expectation is that this Meeting of the Conference will engender those discussions and decisions that will lead to meaningful outcomes for the Caribbean Community,” she said in the message.