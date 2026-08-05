CARICOM , Guyana MPs hold talks on CARIFESTA

As Guyana prepares to host the 16th edition of the Caribbean Festival of Arts (CARIFESTA) in 2027, representatives of the CARICOM Secretariat on Monday held discussions with the country’s Ministers who hold responsibility for Culture.



Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Hon. Charles S. Ramson, and Minister within that Ministry, Hon. Steven Jacobs, visited the CARICOM Secretariat for talks with a team headed by Adviser, Social Development, Beverly Harry-Emmanuel.



Programme Manager, Culture at the CARICOM Secretariat, Dr. Hilary Brown presented on the background and evolution of CARIFESTA which formed the basis of discussions on elements of the Region’s roving multidisciplinary, mega festival. Its wide range of events; financial, administrative, logistical and marketing components; and opportunities for creative industry development were among the agenda items.



The inaugural CARIFESTA was held in 1972 in Guyana which also hosted the festival in 2008. CARIFESTA XV was last held in Barbados in 2025.

The teams also discussed regional youth development following an overview by Programme Manager, Youth Development, Michele Small-Bartley.