CARICOM heads in Jamaica for 49th meeting

CARICOM leaders will gather in Jamaica from today for a three-day meeting. Jamaica’s six-month chairmanship of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will place emphasis on youth as the architects of the future, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced.

In a special message ahead of the Forty-ninth Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, which will be held in Montego Bay, Jamaica, 6-8 July, Prime Minister Holness zeroed in on the youth of the Region who account for nearly 60 per cent of the Region’s populace.

“You have the power to redefine the Caribbean’s place in the world,” he said, directing his remarks to young people.

He advised them of the CARICOM Youth Ambassadors Programme as a vital platform for their collective voices and encouraged them to be active co-creators of the Region’s progress.

He placed emphasis on the technological age, pointing out that the “digital fluency” and creative energy of young people were essential.

“You are the innovators who will create new industries; the entrepreneurs who will redefine our economies; and the leaders who will advocate for climate justice and sustainability. I urge you to remain bold, confident and visionary. Let us work together to create a Region where your ideas are valued, your contributions are celebrated and your futures are secured. We will not just listen to your voices; we will act on your ideas,” he assured the Region’s youth.