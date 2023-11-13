CARICOM: Immediate ceasefire needed in GAZA as death toll mounts

CARICOM calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities between Israel and Palestine.

The 15-member regional integration group expressed “horror and concern at the mounting death toll on the civilian population” in the Occupied Palestinian Territories in a statement issued Friday evening.

Over 10,000 people have been killed as a result of the conflict, which began on October 7.

It called “on all States to respect and ensure respect for international humanitarian law in all circumstances in accordance with Article One of the Geneva Conventions of 12 August 1949.”

The organisation denounced what it called the “disregard for international humanitarian law, human rights and the laws of war that have resulted in the widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza and deprivation of access to basic necessities including medical care for the people of Palestine.”

CARICOM maintained its position that the only long-term solution to Israel-Palestine conflict was a two-state solution “based on relevant United Nations Resolutions and in accordance with international law.”

Apart from calling for a truce, CARICOM also demanded the return of nearly 200 hostages abducted by Hamas militants when combat erupted.

Moreover, CARICOM calls on “all parties to immediately and fully comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law and the immediate, safe, unimpeded access for adequate, sustained humanitarian support throughout Gaza including food, water, medicines, medical care, fuel and electricity.”

Source : CARICOM