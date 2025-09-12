CARICOM issues statement on Israeli strike in Qatar

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) condemns in the strongest terms the recent Israeli strike on residential premises in Doha, Qatar. This act of aggression constitutes a flagrant disregard for international law and a clear and dangerous violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the State of Qatar.



The strike occurred at a time when Qatar has been working as a key mediator in negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza. With this reckless action, Israel has directly undermind these critical diplomatic efforts demonstrating a profound disregard for international norms. CARICOM urges all parties to exercise restraint and redouble their efforts to pursue a peaceful resolution through dialogue and negotiation.



CARICOM has repeatedly called for an immediate, unconditional, sustained ceasefire, the unimpeded provision of humanitarian assistance in Gaza, and the return of all hostages. We have consistently condemned all violence against civilians and have repeatedly reaffirmed our unwavering commitment to a two-state solution as the only viable path to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace.



CARICOM stands in full solidarity with the State of Qatar and reaffirms its commitment to working with the international community to de-escalate tensions and forge a durable peace that meets the legitimate aspirations for security and stability of all peoples in the Middle East.

