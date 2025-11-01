CARICOM Launches Updated Cyber Security Action Plan 2025

Updated CARICOM Cyber Security and Cybercrime Action Plan (CCSCAP) Launched

The updated CARICOM Cyber Security and Cybercrime Action Plan (CCSCAP) 2025, a critical strategic blueprint designed to safeguard the Caribbean Region’s accelerating digital transformation, was launched on 31 October 2025, in Port-of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

The launch, which was spearheaded by the CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) in collaboration with the European Union–Latin America and Caribbean (EU- LAC) Digital Alliance policy dialogue on cybersecurity, implemented by Expertise France, and EL PAcCTO 2.0, implemented by the Fundación para la Internacionalización de las Administraciones Públicas (FIAP), signals a shift from traditional cyber security measures to a comprehensive strategy focused on cyber resilience.

The CCSCAP serves as the definitive roadmap for CARICOM Member States to build robust national and regional cyber security frameworks, harmonise cybercrime legislation and foster a culture of digital safety across the Caribbean. The strategy is critical for securing the ongoing digital transformation agenda, protecting vital infrastructure and ensuring public trust in digital economies and services.

Speaking at the launch, Ms. Natasha George, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence and Investigation, Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), emphasised that the rapid expansion of technology must be matched by an equally robust framework for protection, because while it has opened gateways for commerce and education, it has also enabled new exploitation.

“Cybercrime is often portrayed as a technological battle – firewalls versus malware. But at its core, cybercrime is profoundly human”, she noted. Ms. George highlighted the immediate urgency of the situation, citing that a recent meeting between the TTPS and the banking community revealed an alarming rise in online fraud, a crime that accounted for over TT $3 million in losses in the last fiscal year alone.

“Criminals no longer need physical proximity to prey on others – they simply need to understand human psychology including curiosity, greed, fear, love, loneliness. Cyber security is not only about protecting systems – it is about protecting minds”, she advised.

Her Excellency, Cécile Tassin, Ambassador of the European Union to Trinidad and Tobago, celebrated the official launch of the CCSCAP, calling it a pivotal moment for collective digital security and resilience across the Caribbean Region. “The launch of the CCSCAP is a milestone that embodies collaboration, innovation and collective security in the digital age”, she said.

Ambassador Tassin confirmed the EU’s intention to deepen its support in the Caribbean, through various frameworks, including the EU-LAC Digital Alliance and the Global Gateway Investment Agenda. She also noted that ongoing technical assistance is being provided through the Latin America and Caribbean Cyber Competence Centre (LAC4), a hub for training and knowledge- exchange that aligns closely with the CCSCAP’s capacity-building goals.

“The challenges before us are real. The digital landscape is evolving faster than ever, and malicious actors are equally adaptive. But by standing together, pooling our knowledge, resources and determination, we can build the resilience required to secure our interconnected future”, she stated.

Lt. Col. Michael Jones, Executive Director, CARICOM IMPACS, underscored the urgent need for a unified response to escalating transnational cyber threats, noting that the Caribbean’s digital transformation has simultaneously increased its exposure to complex risks.

“We stand today at a vital crossroad. The rapid expansion of our digital footprint demands more than simple cyber security, we must strive for cyber resilience – the organisational ability to anticipate, withstand, recover from and adapt to disruptive cyber incidents while maintaining operational continuity”, he advised.

The updated CCSCAP addresses critical gaps identified since the original 2016 framework, including fragmented training, inconsistent legislation and insufficient collaboration between

government agencies and educational institutions. To counter the dynamic threat landscape, which includes sophisticated ransomware attacks and identity fraud targeting state apparatus, the CCSCAP 2025 strengthens the original five pillars and introduces a crucial new sixth pillar – Incident Response – which seeks to ensure that effective, coordinated response mechanisms are in place to protect critical infrastructure, maintain public confidence, and safeguard the continuity of essential services during a crisis.