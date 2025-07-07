CARICOM leaders, Heads of Judiciary hold discussion

Dialogue between the Heads of Government and Heads of Judiciary of CARICOM

Heads of Government and Heads of Judiciary of Member States of the Caribbean Community convened an important and historic Dialogue today at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Montego Bay, Jamaica.



The purpose of the Dialogue was to establish a space for discussion among leaders of the executive and judicial branches of government regarding the challenges they face in their respective roles in maintaining law, order, citizen security and good governance. The meeting proceeded with due regard for the constitutional imperatives of judicial independence, the separation of powers and due regard for the constitutional role of each other Branch of Government.



Concerned by the persistent crime and security challenges in CARICOM Member States, the leaders of the executive and judicial branches discussed measures and reforms necessary to effectively respond to the Community’s security issues.



The convening of the Dialogue today was among the undertakings agreed in the George-Bridge Declaration (22 November 2024), which sets out the regional approach to crime and violence.



The Dialogue was facilitated by former Presidents of the Caribbean Court of Justice, Sir Dennis Byron and Hon. Adrian Saunders, and Mr. Godfrey Smith, CARICOM High Level Representative on Law and Criminal Justice.