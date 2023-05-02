CARICOM leaders want an end to the Russia-Ukraine war

Leaders of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) have reiterated their request for Russia to cease its invasion of Ukraine, citing the harmful repercussions on the world economy.

The leaders declared in a brief statement today that they are “deeply concerned” about the ongoing invasion, which began on February 24, 2022.

“We register, in particular, our grave concern about the negative impact of the war on the global economy, as well as on the economies in our Region, where disruptions in trade and high fuel prices have resulted in extremely high rates of inflation, reflected in increased prices for goods and services for the people of our Region,” CARICOM leaders said.

“The Region calls for a return to mature diplomacy and urges all relevant bodies to step up engagement in order to push for an urgent and lasting resolution to the conflict and to build peace.” We demand that the United Nations Charter’s aims and principles be fully implemented.”

Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, recently met with Dr Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, in Venezuela.

Following the meeting, Russia’s Foreign Ministry stated, “The two sides stressed the fundamental rejection of the policy of unilateral sanctions imposed in violation of the principles and norms of international law, reaffirmed the commitment to forming a multipolar world based on genuine equality, and mutual respect for the interests of states.”

Gonsalves briefed his CARICOM colleagues on his meeting with Lavrov.