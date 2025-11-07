CARICOM mourns loss of former Surinamese President Venetiaan

The Caribbean Community mourns the passing of former President of the Republic of Suriname, His Excellency Runaldo Ronald Venetiaan, a distinguished statesman who dedicated a significant portion of his life to public service.

President Venetiaan was a strong advocate for Caribbean regional integration. Under his leadership, Suriname took steps towards full membership in CARICOM, motivated by a deep belief in the Community’s ideals and objectives.

This vision was realised in 1995 when he deposited Suriname’s Instrument of Accession to CARICOM. Suriname’s ongoing active and committed membership of CARICOM remains a proud and enduring testament to the legacy of President Venetiaan.

The Caribbean Community conveys its deepest condolences to his family, the Government and people of Suriname, and to all who knew and worked with this remarkable leader.