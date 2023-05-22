CARICOM mourns with Guyana following Mahdia School dorm fire

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary General Dr Carla Barnette said regional governments are saddened by the “unimaginable loss” that occurred as a result of a fire at the girls dormitory at the Mahdia Secondary School, in central Guyana.

In a statement, Barnette said: “We mourn with the families, friends and communities who are impacted by this horrifying event.

“On behalf of CARICOM, I extend sincere condolences to the Government and people of Guyana. We pray a speedy recovery for those injured and otherwise impacted and offer the support of CARICOM Member States as the community returns to normalcy

Barnette joins the government of Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname in publicly sending condolences to the grieving families and people of Guyana.

One boy and 18 girls died in the fire, which broke out shortly before midnight at the dormitory, which catered to mostly indigenous children, 12-18.

Officials are still trying to determine how the fire started.

Source : CARICOM