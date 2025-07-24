CARICOM, PAHO to strengthen public health in the Caribbean

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) on Tuesday, signed a Joint Subregional Cooperation Strategy (JSCS) aimed at enhancing regional public health response and resilience through coordinated technical collaboration. The agreement was formalised by CARICOM Secretary-General Dr Carla Barnett and PAHO Director Dr Jarbas Barbosa.

This joint strategy establishes a five-year plan for concerted action to address common regional health issues, uniting CARICOM, PAHO, subregional, and international partners to bolster the Caribbean’s health agenda. It focuses on five key strategic priorities to steer PAHO’s technical assistance in the Caribbean subregion. All fifteen (15) CARICOM Member States as well as six the (6) Associate Members will benefit from this strategy.

Dr Barnett, in her address, recogised PAHO’s continued collaboration, noting,

“The [PAHO-CARICOM Joint Sub-regional Cooperation Strategy (JSCS) 2025-2029] is a continuation of a process. CARICOM has prioritised health outcomes for a long time, and this long-standing commitment of CARICOM will continue.”

The Secretary General expressed that this landmark moment in the partnership with PAHO, solidifies the ongoing support for the development and implementation of public health policies across the Region and ensures good health investments for the People of the Community.