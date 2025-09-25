CARICOM Pilots Online Training Platform

Four CARICOM Member States (Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago) have embarked on a transformative journey to modernise Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) through the pilot phase of the Digitalisation of TVET Delivery Project.

This initiative is part of a Trilateral Technical Cooperation involving the CARICOM Secretariat, Brazil (via the Brazilian Cooperation Agency – ABC), the European Union (EU), and Germany through the German Cooperation for Sustainable Development – GIZ.

The project aims to establish a regional digital platform that will revolutionise how Caribbean citizens access skills-based training for specific trades and professions. By digitizing TVET content, the initiative seeks to make skills training more accessible, relevant, and aligned with the demands of today’s job market.

From 23 to 31 August 2025, the Brazilian National Service for Industrial Training (SENAI) hosted a week-long workshop in Goiania, Brazil, to train instructional designers from participating institutions. These were the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology (Barbados), New Life Organisation (Grenada), HEART College of Hospitality, Beauty, and Construction Services (Jamaica), and the Youth Training and Employment Partnership Programme (YTEPP) Limited (Trinidad and Tobago).

Dr Denise Stoney-James, Project Manager, emphasised the importance of the workshop:

“This initiative is a game-changer for TVET in the Caribbean. By equipping instructional designers with the tools to digitalise content, we’re not just modernising education, we’re empowering educators and learners alike to thrive in a digital society.”

The training focused on integrating multimedia, artificial intelligence, and cutting-edge educational technologies into existing curricula. This capacity-building effort is expected to elevate the quality of TVET offerings and ensure instructors are well-prepared for online delivery.

“The workshop in Brazil was more than a training, it was supporting a vision for the future,” added Dr Stoney-James. “We’re building a foundation that will support lifelong learning and regional workforce development.”

Participants indicated that the workshop effectively underscored the benefits of digitalising training programmes, particularly in enhancing flexibility and improving access to learning opportunities.

“The biggest takeaway was recognising how powerful digitalising training programmes can be. It has the potential to make learning more flexible and accessible,” stated Gennesta Charles, Coordinator for Standards and Planning in Grenada. “This means that we can better prepare learners for the workforce.”

“The collaboration was a testament to the power of diversity and teamwork…as well as being able to see how one can approach teaching future culinarians in a digital space,” stated Matthew Bancroft, Senior Instructor, Culinary Arts, Jamaica. “I am excited to see how this experience will help shape and create more interactive classroom environments while creating global access for educational opportunities in the culinary world.”

The digitalisation of TVET delivery supports the vision of the Caribbean Association of National Training Agencies (CANTA) and national training bodies, directly contributing to the CARICOM Human Resource Development (HRD) 2030 Strategy. This Strategy envisions an integrated, multi-track education system that fuels the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) and accelerates regional economic and social integration.