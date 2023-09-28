St. Vincent’s Prime Minister, Ralph Gonsalves, will leave the state on Friday morning for Grenada to attend a meeting of CARICOM prime ministers.

The one-day meeting will be an important gathering for prime ministers of CARICOM to discuss the central issues on the climate change agenda ahead of the Conference of Parties meeting the Cop 20 in the United Arab Emirates.

Gonsalves will return to the state on Friday evening.

COP28 UAE will be a milestone moment when the world will take stock of its progress on the Paris Agreement.

The first Global Stocktake (GST) will provide a comprehensive assessment of progress since adopting the Paris Agreement.

The GST will help align efforts on climate action, including putting measures in place to bridge the gaps in progress.

The COP28 UAE Presidency will work to ensure that the world responds to the GST with a clear plan of action.