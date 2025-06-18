CARICOM proposes meeting with Haitian stakeholders 

The CARICOM Eminent Persons Group (EPG) has been in contact with the nominating Stakeholders in Haiti to ascertain their willingness to meet to undertake an exchange on the present situation in the country at a critical point in time in the transition process.

In this regard, the views of the Stakeholders would be of importance when the CARICOM Heads of Government meet in Conference in Jamaica, in early July 2025, to discuss Regional issues on their agenda, amongst which are the situation in Haiti and CARICOM’s continued support for the Haitian people and country.

The Eminent Persons Group has also been contributing to the advocacy on behalf of Haiti being carried out by CARICOM Heads of Government. Its views on the situation have also been sought by International Partners as well as its participation in recent international and regional meetings on the Haiti crisis.