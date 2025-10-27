CARICOM recognises SVG leadership in regional integration on its 46th Independence

As St. Vincent and the Grenadines celebrates its Forty-Sixth Anniversary of Independence today, 27 October, Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett has recognised the country for its leadership within the Community and its steadfast commitment to regional integration.



In a congratulatory message to Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Ralph Gonsalves, the Secretary-General highlighted the country’s recent implementation of the full free movement regime.



“Your recent implementation of the full free movement regime, alongside three other CARICOM Member States, clearly demonstrates your country’s longstanding commitment to regional integration,” she stated.



Dr. Barnett also underscored the country’s strong advocacy for intra-regional connectivity, noting its role as the lead Head of Government for Transport (Maritime and Aviation) in the CARICOM Quasi-Cabinet.



The Secretary-General’s full message reads:



“Prime Minister,



On behalf of the Caribbean Community, I extend congratulations to the Government and People of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on your Forty-Sixth Anniversary of Independence.



The theme “Celebrating Our Identity, Inspiring Our Future”, is a fitting invitation for the People of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to reflect on the role that unity and national pride have played since Independence. It also serves to harness these values for continued national development.



The Community continues to benefit from the leadership and contributions of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Your recent implementation of the full free movement regime, alongside three other CARICOM Member States, clearly demonstrates your country’s longstanding commitment to regional integration. This complements the staunch advocacy for intra-regional connectivity that St. Vincent and the Grenadines holds responsibility for as lead Head of Government for Transport (Maritime and Aviation) in the CARICOM Quasi-Cabinet.



On this milestone in your nation’s history, CARICOM extends its best wishes to the Government and People of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for continued growth and prosperity.”