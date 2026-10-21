CARICOM S.G highlights clear opportunities for invest. across the region

CARICOM Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett on Monday highlighted investment opportunities across several sectors in the Region, including agriculture and agribusiness, renewable energy, tourism, transportation and communications.



Dr. Barnett spoke of the Region’s investment opportunities at the opening of the World Trade Centre Georgetown International Trade and Investment Conference, where she emphasised the importance of investments that expand production, strengthen regional value chains, support innovation and create employment.



“There are clear opportunities for investment across the Community. Agriculture and agribusiness remain important as we work to expand food production and strengthen processing, storage, distribution and regional value chains. Renewable energy can improve energy security and reduce production costs.

Tourism remains a major internationally traded service, with scope to deepen its linkages to agriculture, culture, transportation, technology and other sectors. Transportation, logistics and communications are themselves important areas for investment and essential enablers of regional commerce.



In her address, she encouraged businesses and investors in the audience to consider CARICOM through both a national and a regional lens, pointing out that each Member State “offers its own opportunities and comparative advantages. At the same time, as we work to strengthen the economic connections among our markets, we create a wider platform for production, trade and investment.”