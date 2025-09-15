CARICOM saddened by passing of Ambassador Elisabeth Harper

The Secretary-General and Staff of the CARICOM Secretariat are deeply saddened on the passing of Ambassador Elisabeth Harper, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Guyana, on Saturday, 13 September 2025. Her passing is a profound loss to Guyana and the entire CARICOM family.



Ambassador Harper was a consummate diplomat who embodied the highest standards of professionalism, grace, and efficiency. Her trademark quiet but firm approach, as she contributed invaluable insights from her extensive foreign service experience, will be missed.



Her deep knowledge and unwavering commitment made her a central figure in advancing the goals of our Community. The Secretariat relied on her guidance, particularly in navigating complex regional and international affairs.



Her legacy is an enduring one, and a blueprint for all on service with dignity, dedication and professionalism. Guyana and the Region have lost a stalwart, and we are poorer for her absence.



We extend deepest sympathies to her family, loved ones, and the Government and people of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana during this difficult time.