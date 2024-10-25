CARICOM SG Commends SVG’s Contributions to Regional Stability

CARICOM SG recognises SVG’s impressive history of leadership in the Community

As Saint Vincent and the Grenadines gets ready to celebrate its landmark Forty-Fifth Anniversary of Independence on 27 October, CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr Carla Barnett has recognised the country’s long and impressive history of leadership within the Caribbean Community and its consistent advocacy of regional integration through initiatives in culture, diplomacy, agriculture and trade and in the spheres of human rights and peace.

The country’s imperative of addressing the challenges of climate change for Small Island and Low-Lying Coastal Developing States, were also highlighted by Dr Barnett in her message to Dr. the Hon Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister.

The full message is shown hereunder:

“Prime Minister,

On behalf of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), it is a distinct pleasure to extend heartfelt congratulations to the Government and People of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on the landmark Forty-Fifth Anniversary of Independence.

The theme “45 Years of Togetherness, Prosperity and Perseverance”, perfectly captures the spirit of your nation and its unwavering commitment to progress. It is testament to the resilience, unity and determination that have driven your country’s development, and contributed to the rich tapestry of accomplishments, spanning the arts, sciences, education, sports and entertainment.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has had a long and impressive history of leadership within our Community, including consistently championing regional integration through initiatives in culture, diplomacy, agriculture and trade, and advocacy for peace and human rights.

Prime Minister, as Lead Head for Transportation in the CARICOM Quasi-Cabinet, your focus on improving connectivity within CARICOM is essential to strengthening our integration framework, and will no doubt have a lasting positive impact. Further, your impactful leadership as Pro Tempore President of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) demonstrated the impact of CARICOM leadership on the global stage.

The Caribbean Community lauds the advocacy of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on the imperative of addressing the challenges of climate change for Small Island and Low-Lying Coastal Developing States, and remains in solidarity as the islands of the Grenadines seek to rebuild following the devastating impacts of Hurricane Beryl.

CARICOM extends its best wishes to the Government and People of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for continued progress and peace.”