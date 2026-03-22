CARICOM SG wants unified approach for reparations

Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Dr Carla Barnett emphasised the importance of a unified approach to reparatory justice when she participated in the First CELAC–Africa High-Level Forum in Bogotá, Colombia on 19 March.

Speaking in a panel discussion on the theme, “Forum on Historical Reparations: Perspectives from Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean,” Dr. Barnett said that the issue of reparations should be linked to development outcomes.

“It must therefore be seen as justice plus development. It must not be seen as charity,” she asserted.

The Secretary-General added that the Decade for People of African Descent provides a platform to advance global action toward socioeconomic justice and the recognition of rights of those who bear a colonial legacy.

Reflecting on the 2025 African Union-CARICOM Summit in Ethiopia, the Secretary-General highlighted the commitment to deepen cooperation on reparatory justice and CARICOM’s intention to work closely with Africa to advance this shared priority.

She described the CELAC–Africa engagement as an important step in the collective effort toward reparations and highlighted actions by CARICOM Member States to co-sponsor related resolutions at the United Nations (UN), as well as the Community’s intention to advocate jointly with partners in Africa and Latin America for a High-Level Political Forum on Reparations.