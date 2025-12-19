CARICOM, South Korea deepen ties through cooperation programme

Technical cooperation between the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Republic of Korea is advancing steadily with critical support to key regional sectors through the CARICOM-Republic of Korea Cooperation Fund.

Established in 2021, the Fund has received approximately US$7 million to date, financing nine major interventions across Health, Digital Innovation, Cybersecurity, Climate Resilience, Agriculture, Water Resource Management, Document and Record Management, and Statistics. These initiatives benefit all CARICOM Member States and the CARICOM Secretariat.

CARICOM Deputy Secretary-General Dr. Armstrong Alexis, under whose remit several of the projects benefitting the CARICOM Secretariat fall, described the Republic of Korea as “a long-standing partner” committed to expanding its support for the Region’s development.

“We are grateful for the strong bonds of friendship, and we thank the Government and people of the Republic of Korea for its support to the Community in several critical areas. The benefits we seek for the citizens of the Community are supported by meaningful partnerships such as that with the Republic of Korea,” Dr. Alexis stated.

Support for digitization, statistics, climate action:

Through the partnership with the Republic of Korea, CARICOM Secretariat is delivering significant results across several vital areas of development. In digital innovation, the Secretariat is undergoing a major three-part innovation and digitisation project focused on modernisation of its Records Management, Information Technology (IT) infrastructure, and Human Resource and Administrative Systems.

An ongoing Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Project will streamline enterprise management systems including human resource and finance and administration, building on the success of precursor Digitization and Innovation Projects 1 and 1.5, to improve efficiency through modern Information and Communication Technology (ICT) systems.

Another significant intervention is the Strengthening the Statistical Capacity to Implement an Interoperable ICT Infrastructure to Automate and Enhance Statistics Production and Dissemination in CARICOM Project. This initiative aims to enhance data exchange among National Statistical Systems Offices and the CARICOM Secretariat by promoting the use of Statistical Data and Metadata Exchange standards to enhance the production and dissemination of statistics, boosting evidence-based decision-making across the Region.

CARICOM-Korea cooperation is also supporting the Region’s high-level climate diplomacy through the CARICOM Envoy on Climate Change. The Envoy advocates for the Region’s perspectives on climate change, including climate finance, at international fora.

Strengthening Health Systems

With support from the Republic of Korea, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) implemented a multi-year project designed to enhance capacities in human resources, laboratories, and health systems for detecting and treating infectious diseases. Major achievements included the delivery of the Caribbean Regional Field Epidemiology and Laboratory Training (CR-FELTP), maintenance and servicing of the CARPHA Biosecurity Level 3 (BSL3) Laboratory, and procurement of a Kingfisher Flex Purification System for communicable diseases testing, and training in the transporting of infectious substances.

New funding has recently been allocated to CARPHA for the CARICOM-KOREA Strengthening Caribbean Water Resources Resilience to the Climate Crisis (KORA-CARE) Project. This initiative, in collaboration with the-K-Water Academy, is expected to strengthen climate-resilient water safety planning and integrate smart water management to reduce water-related health consequences of climate change.

Support for Cybersecurity, Haiti, Agriculture:

The “Strengthening CARICOM’s Resilience Against Ransomware (SCAR)” project, to be implemented by the CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) in collaboration with the Republic of Korea Internet and Security Agency (KISA), is designed to build a robust regional infrastructure to counter ransomware and cyber threats.

CARICOM’s role in finding a lasting solution to the multifaceted crisis in Haiti is also receiving support from the Republic of Korea through a security enhancement initiative.

Beyond these interventions, the recently launched Korea-Caribbean Agricultural Research Innovation Platform (KoCARIP) – a collaboration involving the CARICOM Secretariat, the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI), and the Rural Development Administration of the Republic of Korea, focuses on improving post-harvest and value-added technologies. This platform is expected to help reduce post-harvest losses, improve crop quality and productivity, increase food availability and market access, and strengthen resilient agriculture through enhanced technology uptake and climate adaptation.

History of CARICOM-Korea relations:

The bilateral relationship with the Republic of Korea is rooted in history. At the 45th Regular Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government in July 2023, former Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-Soo recalled the assistance Haiti, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago provided during the Korean War.

Signaling a desire to reciprocate and deepen ties, Prime Minister Han announced plans to increase contributions to the CARICOM-Republic of Korea Cooperation Fund fivefold starting in 2024. He also proposed an annual ministerial-level Korea-Caribbean Dialogue and expanded cooperation in renewable energy and marine research.

Relations are anchored in a May 2006 Agreement establishing a mechanism for consultation and cooperation, promoting mutual understanding, trade, technology exchange, and the use of ICT. This partnership has been consolidated through high-level engagements, including the most recent Fifteenth High-Level Forum in November 2025, which agreed to focus cooperation in 2026 on maritime and ocean governance.

The Republic of Korea also provided critical humanitarian support to the Region during the COVID-19 pandemic with a US$1 million allocation for medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).