CARICOM special meeting to consider crime as a ‘public health concern’

The 44th summit of CARICOM had extensive discussions on the perspectives of the region’s leaders on crime and security.

Heads of Government mandated that the Council for National Security and Law Enforcement (CONSLE) and the Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD) meet to prepare for a special symposium to consider crime as a public health concern, which is to be hosted by Trinidad and Tobago in April 2023.

The Caricom Secretariat, the Caricom Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (Impacs), and the Regional Security System (RSS) were also ordered by the Heads of Government to compile a report on associated social, economic, and legal concerns for the Special Symposium.