CARICOM Statement on Border Incursions on Belize by Guatemala

CARICOM has been informed by the Government of Belize that on several occasions during the period 10-13 September 2025, elements of the Guatemalan Armed Forces (GAF) entered Belizean territory in the Sarstoon River which borders the two countries.

The GAF members illegally hoisted a Guatemalan flag on Belizean territory, attempted to ram a Belizean military vessel, and harassed and obstructed Belizeans from freely and peacefully navigating the Sarstoon River. These incursions and actions flagrantly violated Belize’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On each occasion, Belizean military officers firmly asserted Belize’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and legal position, but acted with restraint and professionalism to prevent these aggressive and provocative actions by GAF officers from escalating.

CARICOM calls on Guatemala to ensure that its military forces desist from illegally entering Belizean territory and from aggressive actions which will raise tensions between the countries, escalate into a military conflict, and endanger the safety of persons who use the Sarstoon River.

CARICOM recalls the duty of Belize and Guatemala to refrain from any action which may exacerbate the dispute while Guatemala’s Claim is before the International Court of Justice, and reiterates its call for both countries to urgently fulfil their commitment to design an effective mechanism of cooperation for the Sarstoon River and maritime spaces, with the assistance of the Organisation of American States (OAS).

CARICOM further recalls the commitment of Belize, Guatemala and all states of the Region to maintain the Caribbean region as a Zone of Peace.

CARICOM reaffirms its unwavering support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of Belize.