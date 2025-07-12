CARICOM Statement on humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

We, the Heads of Government of CARICOM, are profoundly distressed by the escalating and appalling situation in Gaza, now an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe. We express grave concern over the immense, unabated suffering and tragic loss of civilian lives, particularly women and children.

CARICOM has consistently called for an immediate, unconditional, and sustained ceasefire and unimpeded humanitarian access. These urgent calls have largely gone unheeded, leading to a crisis of unparalleled proportions. Relentless military operations, including indiscriminate bombardment and direct attacks on aid-seeking civilians, flagrantly violate international humanitarian law.

We are appalled by UN and humanitarian reports depicting widespread hunger, disease, and displacement, deliberately exacerbated by deprivation of basic necessities such as food, water, medicine. Critical fuel shortages further threaten to halt all lifesaving services. The weaponization of essential resources is morally repugnant, intolerable and unconscionable.

We unequivocally condemn all violence against civilians, including the abhorrent 7 October 2023 attacks and hostage-taking. We equally condemn the disproportionate military response, actions contravening international law, and systematic undermining of peace by illegal settlement expansion. The unacceptable dismantling of humanitarian mechanisms, replacing UN-led coordination with military control, demonstrably leads to further civilian casualties.

CARICOM reaffirms its unwavering commitment to a two-state solution as the only viable path to comprehensive, just, and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians, consistent with UN Security Council Resolutions and international law. We lament the belligerent and continued disregard for these resolutions, urging the international community to redouble efforts for strict adherence and enforcement.

We, the Heads of Government, urgently demand an immediate ceasefire. There must be full, safe, and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza, ensuring vital aid, including fuel, medical supplies, food, and water, reaches all in need without delay. We call for an immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and detainees. We demand an end to forced displacement of Palestinians and protection of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law. It is imperative that there is accountability for all violations of international law, with perpetrators brought to justice.

We, the Heads of Government, reiterate our solidarity with all victims and urge maximum diplomatic efforts for a durable solution to the legitimate security and humanitarian concerns of all parties. The international community cannot stand idly by while this catastrophe deepens.

CARICOM stands ready to support all constructive initiatives for a lasting peace that meets the legitimate aspirations for security, dignity, and stability of all Israelis, Palestinians, and peoples in the wider Middle East.