CARICOM statement on Israel’s seizure, control of Gaza

The Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) of the Caribbean Community remains deeply distressed by the escalating violence and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. In light of recent developments, we reiterate the grave concern expressed by the Forty-Ninth Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM over the immense, unabated suffering and tragic loss of civilian lives, particularly of women and children.

We express grave concern over Israel’s recent decision to seize and maintain control of Gaza City, a step that risks prolonging the conflict, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis, and further endangering the lives of Israeli hostages being held by Hamas. Any such action, amounting to de facto annexation, would deepen the unfolding famine and result in the deprivation of necessities, severe malnutrition, and starvation, as well as the displacement or death of millions of Palestinians.

Reports of the targeted killings of journalists and media workers in Israeli attacks, coupled with the prevention of international news organisations from entering Gaza, are of significant concern. The COFCOR underscores that such actions impede independent verification of the situation on the ground and reaffirms that the bombardment of any civilians violates international humanitarian law.

We continue to call for an immediate, unconditional, and sustained ceasefire with unimpeded humanitarian access. We urge all actors to pursue diplomatic efforts to facilitate a durable solution and reaffirm CARICOM’s unwavering commitment to a two-state solution as the only viable path to a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

The COFCOR stands in solidarity with all victims and reiterates its support for the legitimate aspirations for security and stability of all Israelis, Palestinians, and peoples in the Middle East.